Monday Night Football is an ideal time to use the latest DraftKings Missouri promo code, offering new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Philadelphia Eagles to wrap up Week 14, and kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if the wager wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Missouri: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets, including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. The number of bets you can make on DraftKings is virtually endless.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings has offered additional perks to its new user promo, like discounted version of NFL Game Pass or NBA League Pass. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Eagles vs. Chargers, MNF betting preview

The Chargers and Eagles are both off to an 8-4 start on the season, and both teams are dealing with some big injuries entering Monday's matchup. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert fractured a finger on his non-throwing hand last week in a win over the Raiders and underwent surgery, but the expectation is that he'll play tonight.

Meanwhile, Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter recently underwent a procedure on both of his shoulders, and he's been declared out for Monday Night Football. He's been the anchor of the Philadelphia defensive front since he was drafted in 2023, and he's hoping to get healthy in time for the playoffs with the Eagles holding a two-game lead in the NFC East after a Dallas loss on Thursday.

The latest Chargers vs. Eagles odds from DraftKings list Philadelphia as the 2.5-point favorite on the road despite Carter's absence and back-to-back losses. The over/under is 41.5 points, and DraftKings is also offering a same-game parlay profit boost for Monday Night Football. Get $00 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more is a winner:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. New customers who successfully sign up will receive $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets on launch day. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after issuance. Stake removed from payout. Ends when DraftKings is permitted to accept sports wagers in MO. Ends 11/30/25 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms at http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Sponsored by DK. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Subject to regulatory approval.