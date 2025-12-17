The St. Louis Blues will play tonight, and now that there's legal Missouri sports betting, you can use the new DraftKings Missouri promo code to bet Blues vs. Jets and get $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The puck will drop at 8:10 p.m. ET, and we'll also see the Saint Louis Billikens in action tonight, while Missouri State football plays in a bowl game on Thursday. Sign up for DraftKings Missouri here:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 after Missouri goes live on December 1 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Missouri: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. The well of bets you can make on DraftKings is virtually endless.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings has offered additional perks to its new user promo like discounted version of NFL Game Pass or NBA League pass. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Missouri sports betting preview

Jim Montgomery led the Blues on a valiant charge to the NHL playoffs after taking over midseason last year, and he'll have to engineer another comeback if St. Louis is to compete for a Stanley Cup in 2026. The Blues are off to a 12-15-7 start heading into a Wednesday night matchup with the Winnipeg Jets. The latest NHL odds from DraftKings list the Blues as +130 home underdogs while the Jets are -155 on the money line, and the over/under is 5.5 goals.

At 8 p.m. ET, the Saint Louis Billikens (9-1) will host Bethune-Cookman (3-7) at Chaifetz Arena. The Billikens are currently No. 30 in the NCAA's NET rankings and are also the +135 favorite to win the A-10 in the DraftKings college basketball futures. Saint Louis is favored by 26.5 at home in the latest college basketball odds from DraftKings and the over/under is 157.5.

On Thursday, the Missouri State Bears will play the Arkansas State Wolves in the 2025 XBox Bowl. Ryan Beard led the Bears to bowl eligibility in their first season as members of the FBS with a 7-5 record. However, Beard accepted a job at Coastal Carolina and Nick Petrino will lead Missouri State on an interim basis this bowl season. The latest college football odds from DraftKings list Arkansas State as the 1.5-point favorite, while the over/under is 54.5.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

