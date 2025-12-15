In the two weeks since launch, we've seen hundreds of thousands of Missouri sports betting accounts, and you can still take advantage of great sign-up offers, like the new DraftKings Missouri promo code offering $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The St. Louis Blues will be in action on Monday against the Nashville Predators, and you can still bet on any of your other favorite teams and players on DraftKings. Sign up for DraftKings Missouri here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 after Missouri goes live on December 1 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Missouri: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. The well of bets you can make on DraftKings is virtually endless.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings has offered additional perks to its new user promo like discounted version of NFL Game Pass or NBA League pass. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Missouri sports betting preview

After a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, the Blues improved to 12-14-7 on the season and are only four points from putting themselves in playoff position after ending a three-year postseason drought last year. On Monday, they'll host the Nashville Predators at 8:10 p.m. ET and get a chance at redemption. The Predators beat the Blues 7-2 in Nashville on Thursday, but St. Louis is a slight favorite in the NHL odds from DraftKings. The Blues are priced at -120 on the money line, while the Predators are +100, and the over/under for total goals is 5.5.

The Saint Louis Billikens improved to 9-1 on the season with an 85-75 win over the San Francisco Dons on Saturday. They'll next be in action on Wednesday against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Chaifetz Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and the Billikens are up to No. 29 in the NCAA's NET rankings after their most recent win. Saint Louis last made the NCAA Tournament in 2019, but could be positioned to make a run with a strong season in the loaded A-10.

The Missouri Tigers football program is coming off an 8-4 regular season and avoided a dramatic offseason by signing head coach Eli Drinkwitz to a contract extension. Now it's full steam ahead for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 27 against the Virginia Cavaliers. The ACC runner-up is ranked No. 20 in the AP Top 25 after a 9-3 season, and Missouri checked in at No. 25 in the most recent AP poll. The latest college football bowl odds from DraftKings list the Tigers as 7-point favorites, while the over/under is 48.5. Check out the brand new DraftKings Missouri promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. New customers who successfully sign up will receive $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets on launch day. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after issuance. Stake removed from payout. Ends when DraftKings is permitted to accept sports wagers in MO. Ends 11/30/25 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms at http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Sponsored by DK. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Subject to regulatory approval.