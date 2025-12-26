The new DraftKings Missouri promo code offers new customers $300 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager (win or lose) and it's a golden opportunity to boost your bankroll as you begin your Missouri sports betting journey. The Missouri Tigers will take on the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday in the 2025 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl and the St. Louis Blues will also be in action after their holiday break. Sign up for DraftKings Missouri here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 after Missouri goes live on December 1 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly



DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Missouri: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. The well of bets you can make on DraftKings is virtually endless.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings has offered additional perks to its new user promo like discounted version of NFL Game Pass or NBA League pass. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.



Missouri sports betting preview

After winning 21 games the last two seasons, Missouri football took a small step back with an 8-4 season in Eli Drinkwitz's sixth year at the helm. However, the Tigers still saw fit to give Drinkwitz a six-year, $64.75 million extension with other programs sniffing around and the 42-year-old can join Gary Pinkel as the only head coach in program history to win 30 games in a three-year span with a win at the Gator Bowl. Virginia went 10-3 this season and was the runner-up in the ACC, but Missouri is still favored by 4 in the latest college football odds from DraftKings despite starting quarterback Beau Pribula entering the transfer portal. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and the over/under is 44.5.

The St. Louis Blues suffered a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday to drop to 14-16-8 on the season and after a handful of days off for Christmas, they'll be back in action on Saturday against the Nashville Predators. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis and the Predators are also sitting on 36 points for the season, but have two games in hand. The Blues haven't been able to string more than two wins together all season, but were in a similar position last season and made the playoffs. The latest NHL futures from DraftKings lists them as +450 longshots to make the postseason this year.

Meanwhile, the Saint Louis Billikens have one more non-conference game against Division III Principia College before beginning A-10 play on New Year's Eve against St. Joseph's. Saint Louis went 19-15 in Josh Schertz's first year running the program but are off to an 11-1 start this season that has taken them up to No. 27 in the NCAA's NET rankings. The Billikens' only loss of the season came on a neutral floor against Stanford and they only lost that game by a single point (78-77). Now DraftKings lists Saint Louis as the -105 favorite to win the A-10 this season.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

