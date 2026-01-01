Missouri sports betting launched on Dec. 1, and now that we've entered 2026, you can still use the new DraftKings Missouri promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The Kansas City Chiefs will look to put a miserable 2025 behind them on Sunday when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders in the final week of the NFL's regular season, and you can also bet on today's College Football Playoff quarterfinals, including Indiana vs. Alabama in the Rose Bowl. Sign up for DraftKings Missouri here:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 after Missouri goes live on December 1 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Missouri: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. The well of bets you can make on DraftKings is virtually endless.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings has offered additional perks to its new user promo like discounted version of NFL Game Pass or NBA League pass. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Missouri sports betting preview

The Chiefs lost their fifth game in a row to drop to 6-10 on Christmas Day against the Denver Broncos, but that means they've had extra time to prepare for the Raiders. Kansas City is 5-0 against Las Vegas in Allegiant Stadium and also won Super Bowl 58 against the 49ers in the building. Chris Oladokun will start at quarterback after Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew suffered season-ending knee injuries in back-to-back weeks, and the Chiefs are 5.5-point favorites in the Week 18 NFL odds from DraftKings, while the over/under is 36.5.

After a lengthy holiday break, the Missouri Tigers basketball will begin SEC play on Saturday against the Florida Gators. Todd Golden's squad is 8-4 on the season, and the defending national champions were ranked No. 22 in the most recent AP poll. Meanwhile, the Tigers are off to a 10-3 start, but are coming off an embarrassing 91-48 loss to Illinois in the annual Braggin' Rights game. The latest college basketball futures from DraftKings price Missouri at +6000 to win the conference, giving the Tigers the 10th-lowest odds in the league.

Cuonzo Martin's Missouri State Bears only managed nine wins last season as he began his second stint as the head coach in Springfield, but they're off to a 7-5 start this season. The Bears opened their Conference USA season with a 61-38 win over Delaware on Monday and will be in action again on Friday against the UTEP Miners. Missouri State will host, and tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Forward Keith Palek III is averaging 17.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this season and leads the Bears in all three categories.

