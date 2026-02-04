Missouri sports betting was legalized on Dec. 1, and now that there's finally a regulated marketplace, fans in the Show Me State have the chance to use the new DraftKings Missouri promo code to receive $300 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. The NHL will go on break for the Winter Olympics soon, but the St. Louis Blues will have one more game on Wednesday, as they visit the Dallas Stars for a 9:30 p.m. ET puck drop. Sign up for DraftKings Missouri here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 after Missouri goes live on December 1 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Missouri: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. The well of bets you can make on DraftKings is virtually endless.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings has offered additional perks to its new user promo like discounted version of NFL Game Pass or NBA League pass. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Missouri sports betting preview

Rosters will lock for the duration of the Olympic break after Wednesday's matchup and the Blues haven't yet made any moves despite losing seven of their last eight games. St. Louis now sports the second-worst record in the NHL with 49 points after a 6-5 loss to the Predators on Monday night. Now they'll take on the Stars, who have won five games in a row and are currently sitting on 75 points (third-most in the Western Conference). The latest NHL odds from DraftKings list Dallas as the -225 favorite at home while St. Louis is the +185 underdog on the money line.

Dennis Gates and the Missouri Tigers didn't have a mid-week matchup in the SEC this week, so they should be fresh when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, and Mizzou is off to a 15-7 start with a 5-4 record in the SEC. The latest CBS Sports Bracketology update listed the Tigers as one of the last four teams into the 2026 NCAA Tournament, while they're priced at +6000 to make the Final Four in the latest DraftKings college basketball futures.

We're less than two weeks away from the start of MLB Spring Training 2026, and the St. Louis Cardinals continued their offseason selling spree by moving all-star Brendan Donovan in a three-team trade that netted them three prospects and two draft picks. St. Louis has already traded Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray this winter and is +20000 to win the World Series at DraftKings. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Royals are hoping to capitalize on having AL MVP candidate Bobby Witt Jr. in his prime. They're priced at +4500 to win it all in the latest MLB futures. Check out the brand new DraftKings Missouri promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. New customers who successfully sign up will receive $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets on launch day. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after issuance. Stake removed from payout. Ends when DraftKings is permitted to accept sports wagers in MO. Ends 11/30/25 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms at http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Sponsored by DK. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-MY-RESET. Void where prohibited. Subject to regulatory approval.