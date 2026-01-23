Missouri sports betting launched just in time for the finish of football season and right now you can use the DraftKings Missouri promo code to bet on the NFL playoffs, or just about anything else you can imagine, and get $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Even if you're without a rooting interest in football now that the Chiefs and Missouri are done, you can still bet on the St. Louis Blues or the upcoming MLB season, and boost your bankroll while doing so. Sign up for DraftKings Missouri here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 after Missouri goes live on December 1 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly



DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Missouri: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. The well of bets you can make on DraftKings is virtually endless.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings has offered additional perks to its new user promo like discounted version of NFL Game Pass or NBA League pass. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.



Missouri sports betting preview

After back-to-back losses to the Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets in Canada, the St. Louis Blues are seven points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference and would have to leapfrog six teams in the standings to get in as a wild card. That likely makes them sellers at the upcoming NHL trade deadline, but they'll be in action on Friday night in Dallas against the Stars. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and the latest NHL futures from DraftKings now list St. Louis at +950 to make the postseason.

The Saint Louis Billikens will also be in action on Friday night after squeaking out an 81-77 win at Duquesne on Tuesday to remain unbeaten in the Atlantic 10. Saint Louis is now 18-1 on the season and is up to No. 22 in the NET Rankings and No. 24 in the AP Top 25. The Billikens are now -340 favorites to win the A-10 in the college basketball futures odds at DraftKings and the latest CBS Sports Bracketology update projected Saint Louis as a No. 6 seed.

On Saturday, the Missouri Tigers will be back in action against the Oklahoma Sooners. The game will be played at Mizzou Arena in Columbia and tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 13-5 overall this season and 3-2 in the SEC while Oklahoma sports an 11-7 record and is 1-4 in the conference. CBS Sports Bracketologists currently lists Missouri as one of the last four teams into the 2026 NCAA Tournament and DraftKings prices the Tigers at +6000 to make a Final Four run.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

