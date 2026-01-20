It's a busy night in Missouri sports betting with the St. Louis Blues, Missouri Tigers and Saint Louis Billikens all in action, and it's an ideal time to take advantage of the DraftKings Missouri promo code offering new users $300 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. No. 24 Saint Louis visits Duquesne at 7 p.m. ET, the Blues are in Winnipeg to take on the Jets (8:10 p.m. ET) and Missouri hosts No. 21 Georgia for a 9 p.m. ET tipoff tonight. Sign up for DraftKings Missouri here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings Missouri promo code review.

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 after Missouri goes live on December 1 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Missouri: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. The well of bets you can make on DraftKings is virtually endless.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings has offered additional perks to its new user promo like discounted version of NFL Game Pass or NBA League pass. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Missouri sports betting preview

The Saint Louis Billikens have quickly turned a corner in Josh Schertz's second season at the helm. After winning 19 games last season, the Billikens have cracked the AP Top 25 after a 17-1 start and have a perfect 5-0 record in the Atlantic 10 ahead of Tuesday night's matchup with Duquesne. The latest college basketball odds from DraftKings list Saint Louis as the 9.5-point road favorite while the over/under is 165.5.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues lost the first leg of a short Canadian road trip in Edmonton on Sunday (5-0). Now they'll take on the Winnipeg Jets up North with rumors swirling that St. Louis might be sellers at the NHL trade deadline. For now, the team remains intact and Winnipeg is the -125 favorite on the money line while St. Louis is the +105 underdog. The latest NHL odds from DraftKings also list the over/under at 5.5 goals.

The Missouri Tigers have made the NCAA Tournament in two of Dennis Gates' first three seasons at the helm in Columbia, but they're looking a little bubbly as we enter the meat of their SEC schedule. CBS Sports Bracketology currently lists Missouri as a No. 11 seed, but the Tigers have a huge opportunity for a resume boost on Tuesday when they host Georgia. The Bulldogs are favored by 1.5 on the road with the over/under currently at 164.5.

