How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 after Missouri goes live on December 1 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Missouri: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. The well of bets you can make on DraftKings is virtually endless.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings has offered additional perks to its new user promo like discounted version of NFL Game Pass or NBA League pass. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Missouri sports betting preview

Football season is over in Missouri, with the Kansas City Chiefs missing the NFL playoffs and the Missouri Tigers falling short of the College Football Playoff. However, baseball is just around the corner, with pitchers and catchers expected to report during the second week of February for most clubs. The Kansas City Royals are coming off an 82-win season but are only a season removed from a postseason berth and they're listed at +4000 to win the World Series in the latest MLB futures from DraftKings. The St. Louis Cardinals won 78 games last season but are +10000 longshots to win their 12th championship.

Meanwhile, basketball season is in full swing and both the Missouri Tigers and Saint Louis Billikens have NCAA Tournament aspirations in 2026. They're both off to hot starts and will be in action again on Saturday, with Missouri visiting Ole Miss for an SEC matchup and Saint Louis on the road against La Salle in the A-10. Tipoff for Saint Louis vs. La Salle is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET while Missouri vs. Ole Miss is at 6 p.m. ET.

The St. Louis Blues got off to a sluggish start this season, but they're still only a few points out of a postseason spot in the Western Conference and last year it was a 12-game winning streak late in the season that launched them into the NHL playoffs. Jim Montgomery's squad will be in action tonight against the Utah Mammoth. Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City and the latest NHL futures from DraftKings price the Blues as +10000 longshots to win the Stanley Cup. Check out the brand new DraftKings Missouri promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

