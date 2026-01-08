Legal Missouri sports betting has ushered in a new age for fans in the Show Me State, and right now, you can use the new DraftKings Missouri promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. That means you can bet on the College Football Playoff tonight or any of your favorite local teams, and boost your bankroll while doing so. Sign up for DraftKings Missouri here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 after Missouri goes live on December 1 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Missouri: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. The well of bets you can make on DraftKings is virtually endless.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings has offered additional perks to its new user promo like discounted version of NFL Game Pass or NBA League pass. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Missouri sports betting preview

The NFL playoffs begin this weekend, and for the first time in over a decade, the Kansas City Chiefs won't be participating. They're coming off a 6-11 season and will pick ninth in the 2026 NFL Draft. Patrick Mahomes may also miss some time early next season after a late-season ACL tear, but Travis Kelce has left the door open to a potential return in response to retirement rumors. With the Chiefs out, Missourians can bet on the NFL postseason freely, and DraftKings is offering several profit boosts for NFL Wild Card Weekend betting.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues have built up a little bit of momentum in the second half of the NHL season, and they'll be back in action on Friday against the Utah Mammoth. Puck drop in Salt Lake City is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET, and the Blues beat the Mammoth back in St. Louis 1-0 on Nov. 29. The latest NHL futures from DraftKings price St. Louis at +330 to make the playoffs, and they're +10000 longshots to win the Stanley Cup.

Missouri Tigers basketball is hoping to make a third NCAA Tournament appearance in four years since Dennis Gates took over, and they'll continue their SEC season on Saturday. They'll visit the Ole Miss Rebels for a 6 p.m. ET tipoff for the third conference matchup of the season. Mizzou has won six of its last eight head-to-head matchups with Ole Miss, but lost in Dennis Gates' only trip to Oxford in 2024.Check out the brand new DraftKings Missouri promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. New customers who successfully sign up will receive $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets on launch day. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after issuance. Stake removed from payout. Ends when DraftKings is permitted to accept sports wagers in MO. Ends 11/30/25 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms at http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Sponsored by DK. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Subject to regulatory approval.