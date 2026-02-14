The Missouri Tigers are seeking their third Big Dance berth in the last four seasons and they'll host the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, which is a perfect opportunity to take advantage of the latest DraftKings Missouri promo code offering $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. There's also NBA All-Star Weekend festivities on Saturday, Winter Olympics action and a gigantic slate of college basketball to use your boosted bankroll on. Sign up for DraftKings Missouri here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 after Missouri goes live on December 1 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Missouri: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. The well of bets you can make on DraftKings is virtually endless.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings has offered additional perks to its new user promo like discounted version of NFL Game Pass or NBA League pass. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Missouri sports betting preview

The Missouri Tigers have been riding along on the bubble for most of the season, with CBS Sports Bracketology currently projecting Missouri as one of the last four teams in and as a No. 11 seed. Mizzou boosted its resume significantly on Wednesday with a road win over Texas A&M, which CBS currently projects as a No. 10 seed. Dennis Gates' squad will host the Texas Longhorns on Saturday for an 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff and the latest college basketball odds from DraftKings list Texas as the 1-point favorite with the over/under at 150.5.

Then NBA All-Star Weekend will roll along with the 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest and Kia Shooting Stars competition on Saturday night. Damian Lillard hasn't played all season, but the Trail Blazers can become the third player in the NBA history to win the 3-Point Contest three times. He's priced at +450 in the latest NBA odds from DraftKings while Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel is the +350 favorite. Lakers center Jaxon Hayes and Spurs forward Carter Bryant are the +175 co-favorites to win the Slam Dunk Contest. Check out the brand new DraftKings Missouri promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. New customers who successfully sign up will receive $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets on launch day. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after issuance. Stake removed from payout. Ends when DraftKings is permitted to accept sports wagers in MO. Ends 11/30/25 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms at http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Sponsored by DK. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-MY-RESET. Void where prohibited. Subject to regulatory approval.