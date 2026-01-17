All six of the Show Me State's Division 1 basketball programs will be in action on Saturday and now that Missouri sports betting is legal, it's the perfect time to cash in on the DraftKings Missouri promo code offering new users $300 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. Whether you're betting on the Missouri Tigers, Saint Louis Billikens or any of your other favorite teams and players, you can do it using this sign-up bonus and seriously boost your bankroll. Sign up for DraftKings Missouri here:

Missouri sports betting preview

Every football team in Missouri's season has ended already, but basketball season is going incredibly well in the Show Me State. The Missouri Tigers are off to a 13-4 start and have a 3-1 record in the SEC. CBS Sports Bracketology currently lists the Tigers as one of their last four teams in and they'll have another chance to boost their resume on Saturday when they go to Baton Rouge, La. to take on the LSU Tigers (12-5, 0-4). Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Then at 4 p.m. ET, the Saint Louis Billikens (16-1, 4-0) will host the Richmond Spiders (13-5, 3-2) at Chaifetz Arena for an A-10 matchup. Saint Louis is a No. 7 seed in our latest bracketology update and is now the -275 favorite to win the A-10 regular-season title. The Billikens haven't made the NCAA Tournament since 2019, but it looks like Josh Schertz's squad has a very serious chance to break that drought.

The Missouri State Bears only managed nine wins last season in the first year of Cuonzo Martin's second stint as their head coach. However, they've already managed 10 wins this season (10-7, 4-2) and they've worked their way towards the top of the Conference USA standings. The Bears will visit the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (10-7, 4-2) for a 6 p.m. ET tipoff on Saturday and Missouri State is +3500 to win the CUSA regular-season title in the latest DraftKings college basketball futures.

21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. New customers who successfully sign up will receive $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets on launch day. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after issuance. Stake removed from payout. Ends when DraftKings is permitted to accept sports wagers in MO. Ends 11/30/25 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms at http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Sponsored by DK. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Subject to regulatory approval.