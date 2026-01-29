Missouri sports betting has been live for almost two months now, but there's still time to take advantage of the DraftKings Missouri promo code offering new users $300 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. If you're looking to wager locally on Thursday, the St. Louis Blues will be in action, and there's Division I basketball in the Show Me State with Lindenwood and SEMO State. Sign up for DraftKings Missouri here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 after Missouri goes live on December 1 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Missouri: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. The well of bets you can make on DraftKings is virtually endless.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings has offered additional perks to its new user promo like discounted version of NFL Game Pass or NBA League pass. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Missouri sports betting preview

It's been a rough stretch for the St. Louis Blues, who have lost five games in a row and now have the second-fewest points (47) in the NHL. Chances are they'll be sellers at the NHL trade deadline, but if you're looking for reasons to be optimistic, they're only 10 points out of a playoff spot and did win 12 games in a row late last season. They'll host the Florida Panthers on Thursday night for an 8 p.m. ET puck drop, and Florida is the -162 favorite on the money line while St. Louis is the +136 underdog.

Both Lindenwood and SEMO State will be in action on Thursday night as well, and they'll both be on the road. Both games tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET with Lindenwood visiting Southern Indiana and SEMO State taking on Western Illinois. The latest college basketball odds from DraftKings list Lindenwood as the 3.5-point road favorite, while the over/under is 149.6, and then SEMO State is an 8.5-point road favorite with the over/under at 141.5.

We'll also see the Saint Louis Billikens and Missouri Tigers in action on Friday and Saturday, respectively. No. 21 Saint Louis hosts Dayton for an 8 p.m. ET tipoff on Friday night, and the Billikens are currently projected as a No. 5 seed in the latest CBS Sports Bracketology update. Then the Tigers host Mississippi State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET and need to start piling up wins, as they're now listed as one of the first four teams out.

