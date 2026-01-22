Basketball has become the focus of Missouri sports betting during the winter months, and right now, you can take advantage by using the DraftKings Missouri promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Bet on the Missouri Tigers, Saint Louis Billikens, or any of your favorite teams and players to boost your bankroll significantly with this limited-time sign-up offer. Sign up for DraftKings Missouri here:

Missouri sports betting preview

The Missouri Tigers have been to the NCAA Tournament 30 times in their history, but the program is still seeking its first Final Four run. Dennis Gates has guided the Tigers to the tourney in two of his three seasons at the helm, but has won just one game and the program hasn't made the second weekend of the tournament since 2009. CBS Sports bracketologists currently project Missouri as a No. 11 seed and the latest DraftKings college basketball futures list them as +6000 longshots to make the Final Four ahead of a matchup with Oklahoma at home on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Saint Louis Billikens cracked the top 25 for the first time since the 2020-21 season this week and are well on their way to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019. After winning 19 games in his first season at the helm in St. Louis, Josh Schertz has almost matched last year's win total and it's only January. The Billikens will host Dayton for an A-10 matchup on Friday and are -340 favorites to win the regular-season conference championship.

The Missouri State Bears are also having an improved season, with 10 wins already after winning nine times in the first season of Cuonzo Martin's second stint as head coach. They're coming off a heartbreaking double-overtime loss to Middle Tennessee on Saturday and will hope to snap a two-game losing streak on Thursday night. The Bears will visit the New Mexico State Aggies for a 9 p.m. ET tipoff. Check out the brand new DraftKings Missouri promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

