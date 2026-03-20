Baseball season is just around the corner, making now the perfect time to use the DraftKings Missouri promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. MLB Opening Day 2026 varies from team to team, with the St. Louis Cardinals beginning their season on March 26 and the Kansas City Royals beginning their season on March 27. Sign up for DraftKings Missouri here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Missouri: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. The well of bets you can make on DraftKings is virtually endless.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings has offered additional perks to its new user promo like discounted version of NFL Game Pass or NBA League pass. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $200 in bonus bets instantly with your first $5 wager:

Missouri sports betting preview

Hope springs eternal and that's true to a certain extent for both of Missouri's professional baseball teams. The Royals made the postseason in 2023 and finished above .500 last season, but missed the MLB playoffs. With AL MVP candidate Bobby Witt Jr. leading an exciting lineup and a pitching staff that is rounding into form, the Royals are listed at +4000 to win the World Series in the MLB futures from DraftKings.

The St. Louis Cardinals are certainly hopeful that they can quickly rebuild their roster and have a strong season in 2026, but their offseason moves won't be easy to recover from. They traded away Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan this offseason. They'll have one of the youngest rosters in baseball this season and are +30000 longshots to win the 2026 World Series. Check out the brand new DraftKings Missouri promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.