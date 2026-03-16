Professional sports will take center stage in the Show Me State again this month and now is a great time to take advantage of the new DraftKings Missouri promo code offering $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The St. Louis Blues have 15 games left on their schedule and the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals will both begin their seasons later this month. Sign up for DraftKings Missouri here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Missouri: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. The well of bets you can make on DraftKings is virtually endless.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings has offered additional perks to its new user promo like discounted version of NFL Game Pass or NBA League pass. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $200 in bonus bets instantly with your first $5 wager:

Missouri sports betting preview

The St. Louis Blues have fallen behind in the race to make the NHL playoffs, but it was a 12-game winning streak late in the season that sent the Blues to the postseason for the first time in three years last season. They recently strung six wins together in a seven-game span and they'll have a couple of games this week. They'll visit the Calgary Flames on March 18 and then are on the road against the Vancouver Canucks on March 21. Despite the recent success, they're still +1800 longshots to make the postseason on DraftKings.

MLB Spring Training is underway and while some players have split off to participate in the WBC, the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals are both still preparing for their upcoming seasons. The Cardinals begin their regular season on March 26 at home against the Tampa Bay Rays and then the Royals open the season in Atlanta against the Braves on March 27. The latest MLB futures from DraftKings list the Cardinals as +30000 longshots to win the World Series while the Royals are priced at +4000. Check out the brand new DraftKings Missouri promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.