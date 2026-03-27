The 2026 MLB season is underway and right now you can use the DraftKings Missouri promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user in the Show-Me State. The St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals are both in action, so bet today on the MLB, NBA, NHL or any other sport and boost your bankroll immediately. Sign up for DraftKings Missouri here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Missouri: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. The well of bets you can make on DraftKings is virtually endless.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings has offered additional perks to its new user promo like discounted version of NFL Game Pass or NBA League pass. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $200 in bonus bets instantly with your first $5 wager:

Missouri sports betting preview

The Kansas City Royals made the playoffs two seasons ago, but took a slight step back and missed out last season after an 82-80 campaign. Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has finished top 10 in AL MVP voting in each of the last three seasons and he's second only to Aaron Judge (+215) in AL MVP odds on DraftKings at +500. The Royals have an exciting young roster and have been tabbed as darhorses in the American Leagues, with the latest MLB futures listing them at +130 to make the MLB postseason and +4000 to win the World Series.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals appear to be in a state of transition after trading away veterans like Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan during the offseason. With the Cardinals going younger, they're listed as +30000 longshots to win the World Series and are +700 to make the playoffs. Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn is a +10000 longshot to win NL MVP honors and free agent signing Dustin May is a +15000 longshot to win the NL Cy Young award. Check out the brand new DraftKings Missouri promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.