The MLB season is finally upon us and it's a great time to use the latest DraftKings Missouri promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user. The St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals give the Show Me State local betting options almost every day between now and October, so use them to boost your bankroll. Sign up for DraftKings Missouri here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Missouri: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. The well of bets you can make on DraftKings is virtually endless.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings has offered additional perks to its new user promo like discounted version of NFL Game Pass or NBA League pass. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $200 in bonus bets instantly with your first $5 wager:

Missouri sports betting preview

The St. Louis Cardinals were sellers this offseason and put together the youngest roster in baseball, with an average age of 26.9 years old for their Opening Day roster. However, the Cardinals took two out of three during their first series against the Tampa Bay Rays and had some of the young stars they're relying on show up big in the process. Michael McGreevy threw six scoreless innings in a victory and rookie JJ Wetherhold homered in his debut. However, DraftKings still lists St. Louis as +30000 longshots to win the World Series.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Royals are still sitting at +3000 despite losing two of their first three against the Atlanta Braves to open the season. Kansas City shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has finished top 10 in AL MVP voting in each of the last three seasons and the 25-year-old is second only to Aaron Judge in the latest AL MVP odds. Judge is priced at +195 to win the award while Witt is +450, and the latest MLB futures from DraftKings also lists Kansas City at +105 to make the postseason. Check out the brand new DraftKings Missouri promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.