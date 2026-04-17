The 2026 NBA Playoffs and 2026 NHL Playoffs begin this weekend and right now you can use the latest DraftKings Missouri promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. The MLB season is also in full swing, offering plenty of wagering opportunities that you can use to potentially boost your bankroll for Missouri sports betting. Sign up for DraftKings Missouri here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if your first bet wins

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Missouri: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. The well of bets you can make on DraftKings is virtually endless.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings has offered additional perks to its new user promo like discounted version of NFL Game Pass or NBA League pass. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Missouri sports betting preview

There isn't an NBA team in Missouri, but proximity has made the Oklahoma City Thunder popular in the western part of the state. The Thunder are the reigning NBA champions and posted the best record in the NBA at 64-18. They'll begin first-round play in the 2026 NBA Playoffs on Sunday in Oklahoma City and they're the favorites to win a second consecutive title. The latest NBA futures from DraftKings prices the Thunder at -160 to win the Western Conference and +110 to win the NBA Finals.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals are both off to mediocre starts and they'll both begin a three-game series on Friday. Kansas City will be on the road against the New York Yankees while St. Louis will visit the Houston Astros this weekend. The latest MLB futures from DraftKings list the Royals at +3000 to win the World Series while the Cardinals are down to +20000 after opening the season at +30000. Check out the brand new DraftKings Missouri promo code to get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.