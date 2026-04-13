The spring sports calendar for Missouri sports betting is loaded with the NBA, MLB and NHL all running concurrently, making it the perfect time to use the new DraftKings Missouri promo code offering $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. The NBA Playoffs start this week, the Stanley Cup Playoffs are right around the corner, and baseball season is in full swing, meaning you can bet the St. Louis Cardinals or Kansas City Royals almost every day. Sign up for DraftKings Missouri here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if your first bet wins

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Missouri: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. The well of bets you can make on DraftKings is virtually endless.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings has offered additional perks to its new user promo like discounted version of NFL Game Pass or NBA League pass. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Missouri sports betting preview

The St. Louis Cardinals fielded the youngest roster in baseball this season after trading away several veteran players during the offseason, but some of the youngsters are taking advantage of the opportunity for more playing time. Jordan Walker had six home runs in 111 games last season, but only needed 15 games to better that mark in 2026. The Cardinals were over .500 entering Monday and recently saw their World Series odds shrink from +30000 to +25000 on DraftKings.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Royals were just below .500 entering the week with several of the team's biggest stars looking to find their rhythm early in the season. However, the starting pitching has been excellent and the oddsmakers still view the Royals as a more serious threat when the bats eventually get rolling. The latest MLB futures from DraftKings still list the Royals at +3000 to win the World Series and they're +130 to make the MLB Playoffs. Check out the brand new DraftKings Missouri promo code to get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.