Baseball season is here, the NBA and NHL playoffs are about to start and spring football already has us peeking towards the fall, making now an ideal time to use the latest DraftKings Missouri promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Use it to bet on the Kansas City Royals, St. Louis Cardinals, or any of your other favorite teams and players to potentially give your bankroll a boost for Missouri sports betting. Sign up for DraftKings Missouri here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if your first bet wins

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Missouri: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. The well of bets you can make on DraftKings is virtually endless.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings has offered additional perks to its new user promo like discounted version of NFL Game Pass or NBA League pass. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Missouri sports betting preview

The Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals divide Missouri's baseball interests pretty evenly, and both franchises are in action this weekend with the Royals hosting the White Sox and the Cardinals at home against the Red Sox. There's been no significant change in their World Series odds at DraftKings early in the season, with Kansas City still listed at +3000 to win a championship while St. Louis is +30000. However, the Royals are now -105 to make the MLB playoffs while the Cardinals are listed at +1100.

Meanwhile, the Missouri Tigers held spring football practices last Month and are an intriguing squad with Eli Drinkwitz returning as head coach. The Tigers have a non-conference matchup with Kansas early in the season and host Texas A&M, Texas and Oklahoma during SEC play. The latest college football futures from DraftKings lists Missouri at +9000 to win the national championship and running back Ahmad Hardy is +10000 to win the Heisman Trophy. Check out the brand new DraftKings Missouri promo code to get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.