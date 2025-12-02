Right now with the new DraftKings Missouri promo code, new customers in the Show Me State get $300 in bonus bets instantly after their first wager of $5 or more. Missouri sports betting launched on Monday, and you can finally wager on the Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri Tigers and St. Louis Blues legally. Sign up for DraftKings Missouri here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 after Missouri goes live on December 1 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Missouri: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. The well of bets you can make on DraftKings is virtually endless.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings has offered additional perks to its new user promo like discounted version of NFL Game Pass or NBA League pass. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Missouri sports betting preview

The Kansas City Chiefs looked like they had a chance to build some momentum after a crucial win over the Colts two weeks ago, but a Thanksgiving loss to the Cowboys put them back at .500 for the season. Now the Chiefs (6-6) will host the Texans (7-5) on Sunday Night Football and a loss here would be devastating to their playoff chances. Houston is back in the thick of the AFC South race and the AFC Wild Card hunt after four consecutive wins, but the latest NFL odds from DraftKings list Kansas City as a 3.5-point favorite with the over/under at 42.5.

Meanwhile, Missouri Tigers basketball will be in action tonight when they visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for a non-conference matchup. Missouri is 8-0 on the season and was in the "others receiving votes" section of the AP Top 25 this week. However, the Tigers have only played one power conference opponent thus far, beating Minnesota 83-60. The latest college basketball odds from DraftKings list Missouri as a 1.5-point favorite on the road while the over/under is 148.5 for Tuesday's 9 p.m. ET tipoff.

The Saint Louis Billikens will also be in action on Tuesday as they travel to take on the Loyola Marymount Lions. Saint Louis (49) was one of eight A-10 teams that cracked the top 100 of the NET rankings this week and there is potential for it to be a multi-bid league at the 2026 NCAA Tournament. However, this is the only non-conference road game on the schedule this season for the Billikens. Saint Louis is 6-1 on the season while Loyola Marymount is 7-2 overall, and tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Check out the brand new DraftKings Missouri promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. New customers who successfully sign up will receive $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets on launch day. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after issuance. Stake removed from payout. Ends when DraftKings is permitted to accept sports wagers in MO. Ends 11/30/25 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms at http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Sponsored by DK. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Subject to regulatory approval.