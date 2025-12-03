Now that Missouri sports betting has launched, you won't want to miss out on the brand new DraftKings Missouri promo code offering new customers $300 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. Missourians can finally bet on the Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Blues, and Missouri Tigers legally, and this limited-time offer also allows you to boost your bankroll while doing so. Sign up for DraftKings Missouri here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 after Missouri goes live on December 1 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Missouri: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. The well of bets you can make on DraftKings is virtually endless.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings has offered additional perks to its new user promo like discounted version of NFL Game Pass or NBA League pass. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Missouri sports betting preview

The biggest game of the week in the state of Missouri will undoubtedly be the Week 14 matchups between the Chiefs and Texans on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET, and both teams are chasing an AFC wild card spot, with Kansas City sitting at 6-6 on the season while Houston is 7-5. The game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium, and Kansas City is favored by 3.5 in the latest Chiefs vs. Texans odds from DraftKings, while the over/under is 41.5 points.

The St. Louis Blues suffered a 4-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, the first day of legal Missouri sports betting. It's been a disappointing start to the season for the Blues (9-11-7), but they'll be back in action on Thursday in Boston to begin a stretch where they play three road games in four days. Blues vs. Bruins begins at 7 p.m. ET, and then St. Louis will head to Ottawa to take on the Senators on Saturday and Montreal to battle the Canadiens on Sunday.

The Missouri State Bears will also be in action on Saturday against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on the road. This is Cuonzo Martin's second stint as the head coach in Springfield, though most in the Show Me State know him better as the former head coach of the Missouri Tigers. This will be the first game that Missouri State has played since Nov. 15, so Martin's squad will have to shake off the rust for this non-conference matchup. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET, and Missouri State is 4-3 on the season. Check out the brand new DraftKings Missouri promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. New customers who successfully sign up will receive $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets on launch day. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after issuance. Stake removed from payout. Ends when DraftKings is permitted to accept sports wagers in MO. Ends 11/30/25 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms at http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Sponsored by DK. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Subject to regulatory approval.