How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 after Missouri goes live on December 1 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Missouri: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. The well of bets you can make on DraftKings is virtually endless.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings has offered additional perks to its new user promo like discounted version of NFL Game Pass or NBA League pass. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Missouri sports betting preview

The Saint Louis Billikens are off to a 9-1 start in their second season with Josh Schertz at the helm and they'll look to take another step towards making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019 when they host the San Francisco Dons on Saturday. Saint Louis is currently No. 30 in the NET rankings while San Francisco is No. 127 after a 6-4 start to the season. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Chaifetz Arena.

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET and every game from here on out is a must-win for the Chiefs. Kansas City is 6-7 on the season following a loss to the Texans last week and is now +550 to make the playoffs at DraftKings. However, their latest NFL odds do list the Chiefs as 5.5-point home favorites over the Chargers while the over/under is 41.5.

The Missouri Tigers will also be in action on Sunday, as they host Bethune-Cookman for a 2 p.m. ET tip at Mizzou Arena. Dennis Gates' squad improved to 9-2 on the season with a win over Alabama State on Thursday night and have another SWAC opponent on tap for their penultimate non-conference game of the season. They'll also play Illinois in St. Louis in the annual Braggin' Rights matchups on Dec. 22 before beginning SEC play against defending national champions Florida on Jan. 3.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. New customers who successfully sign up will receive $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets on launch day. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after issuance. Stake removed from payout. Ends when DraftKings is permitted to accept sports wagers in MO. Ends 11/30/25 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms at http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Sponsored by DK. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Subject to regulatory approval.