The new DraftKings Missouri promo code is offering new customers $300 in bonus bets after their first $5 wager and there are over 500,000 active Missouri sports betting accounts since launch on Dec. 1. Whether you support the Chiefs, Missouri, Saint Louis or any other teams and players, you can now legally wager in the Show Me State and boost your bankroll while doing it.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 after Missouri goes live on December 1 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Missouri: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. The well of bets you can make on DraftKings is virtually endless.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings has offered additional perks to its new user promo like discounted version of NFL Game Pass or NBA League pass. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Missouri sports betting preview

The Saint Louis Billikens haven't been to the NCAA Tournament since 2019, but Josh Schertz has the program trending in the right direction in his second season at the helm. Saint Louis went 19-15 and made the NIT in Schertz's first season, but now the Billikens are off to a 9-1 start and is 30th in the NET rankings. They'll host the San Francisco Dons (6-4) on Saturday at Chaifetz Arena, with tipoff scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

On Sunday, the Missouri Tigers will also be in action on the hardwood and Dennis Gates' squad improved to 9-2 with a win over Alabama State on Thursday. Mizzou still only has one win over a power opponent thus far and they're No. 72 in NET. They'll host Bethune-Cookman at Mizzou Arena at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday and then close out their non-conference schedule on Dec. 22 against Illinois for Braggin' Rights.

The Kansas City Chiefs will also be in action on Sunday, as they'll host the Los Angeles Chargers for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are 6-7 on the season and could be mathematically eliminated with a loss and wins by the Texans, Jaguars and Bills, who are all favored in the Week 15 NFL odds from DraftKings. However, the Chiefs are also favored, as they're laying 5.5 at home while the over/under is 41.5 points.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

