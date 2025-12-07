Now that Missouri sports betting has launched, new users can check out the latest DraftKings Missouri promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. A must-see matchup is set to unfold when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and the Chiefs are favored by 3.5 points. Sign up for DraftKings Missouri here:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 after Missouri goes live on December 1 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Missouri: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. The well of bets you can make on DraftKings is virtually endless.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings has offered additional perks to its new user promo like discounted version of NFL Game Pass or NBA League pass. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Missouri sports betting preview

The Kansas City Chiefs looked like they had a chance to build some momentum after a crucial win over the Colts two weeks ago, but a Thanksgiving loss to the Cowboys put them back at .500 for the season. Now the Chiefs (6-6) will host the Texans (7-5) on Sunday Night Football, and a loss here would be devastating to their playoff chances. Houston is back in the thick of the AFC South race and the AFC Wild Card hunt after four consecutive wins, but the latest NFL odds from DraftKings list Kansas City as a 3.5-point favorite with the over/under at 42.5.

It's just December, but it's never too early to look ahead to baseball season and MLB futures odds. FanDuel Sportsbook has the St. Louis Cardinals at +6500 to win the National League pennant, while the prospects are a bit brighter over in Kansas City. You can place MLB bets on the Royals to win the American League at +1800, with the team coming off back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2014-15.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. New customers who successfully sign up will receive $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets on launch day. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after issuance. Stake removed from payout. Ends when DraftKings is permitted to accept sports wagers in MO. Ends 11/30/25 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms at http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Sponsored by DK. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Subject to regulatory approval.