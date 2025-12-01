Missouri sports betting launched on Monday, which means you can use the new DraftKings Missouri promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager in the Show Me State. This week, the Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri Tigers, St. Louis Blues and Saint Louis Billikens will all be in action. In fact, the Chiefs are 4.5-point favorites against the Texans on Sunday Night Football. Sign up for DraftKings Missouri here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 after Missouri goes live on December 1 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Missouri: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. The well of bets you can make on DraftKings is virtually endless.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings has offered additional perks to its new user promo like discounted version of NFL Game Pass or NBA League pass. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Missouri sports betting preview

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a 31-28 loss to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving and their backs will be against the wall in a Week 14 matchup with the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football. Kansas City is now 6-6 on the season and staring down the chance of missing the NFL playoffs for the first time in 10 years. However, the Chiefs are favored by 4.5 over the Texans in the latest NFL odds from DraftKings while the over/under is 43.5 points.

Meanwhile, the Missouri Tigers basketball team is off to a perfect 8-0 start and they'll be in action on Tuesday night against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 9 p.m. ET. This will be the first time these two programs have gone head-to-head since 2011 and Notre Dame is 5-3 on the season, though all three losses came away from home against power conference opponents. This begins a December stretch where Missouri plays at Notre Dame, at Kansas and on a neutral floor against Illinois before SEC play begins in January. Missouri is favored by 1.5 on Tuesday.

The Saint Louis Billikens will also be in action on Tuesday at Loyola Marymount, with tipoff scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. These two programs met in St. Louis last season and the Billikens came away with a 77-71 win at home. It was one of 19 wins in Josh Schertz's first year at the helm, but he's got designs on returning Saint Louis to the NCAA Tournament in Year Two after a 6-1 start. Loyola Marymount is 7-2 on the season. Check out the brand new DraftKings Missouri promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. New customers who successfully sign up will receive $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets on launch day. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after issuance. Stake removed from payout. Ends when DraftKings is permitted to accept sports wagers in MO. Ends 11/30/25 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms at http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Sponsored by DK. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Subject to regulatory approval.