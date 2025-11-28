Missouri sports betting goes live on Dec. 1 and you can already use pre-registration to sign up for the new DraftKings Missouri promo code, which awards $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri Tigers basketball and St. Louis Blues will all be in action in December, and you'll be able to bet on Day One by pre-registering now. Sign up for DraftKings Missouri here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 after Missouri goes live on December 1 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Missouri: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. The well of bets you can make on DraftKings is virtually endless.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings has offered additional perks to its new user promo like discounted version of NFL Game Pass or NBA League pass. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Missouri sports betting preview

Missouri Tigers football will wrap up its regular season on Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET and the Tigers have won eight of their last nine against their chief rivals in the SEC since joining the conference in 2012. The Tigers are 7-4 on the season while the Razorbacks have lost nine games in a row and are 2-9 on the season.

Meanwhile, the Missouri State Bears are also 7-4 in their first season as members of the FBS. The Bears are ineligible for postseason play this season, so Saturday's 2 p.m. ET matchup against Louisiana Tech will mark the end of their season. Head coach Ryan Beard is a rising star in the industry and may be a name of interest as dominoes begin to fall in the college football coaching carousel.

On the hardwood, Dennis Gates has guided Missouri to a 7-0 start and the Tigers will play one more time in November before embarking on a tougher December schedule. Missouri's only win over a power conference opponent thus far came over Minnesota (83-60), but Gates' squad will have opportunities to beef up their resume at Notre Dame on Dec. 2, at Kansas on Dec. 9 and against Illinois in St. Louis on Dec. 22.

Check out the brand new DraftKings Missouri promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. New customers who successfully sign-up will receive $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets on launch day. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after issuance. Stake removed from payout. Ends when DraftKings is permitted to accept sports wagers in MO. Ends 11/30/25 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms at http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Sponsored by DK. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Subject to regulatory approval.