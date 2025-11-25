Missouri sports betting won't officially go live until Dec. 1, but pre-registration is already open and that means you can take advantage of the new DraftKings Missouri promo code offering $300 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. December will be an action-packed month for the Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri Tigers and St. Louis Blues, so sign up now and be ready to hit the ground running next month with a boosted bankroll. Sign up for DraftKings Missouri here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 after Missouri goes live on December 1 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Missouri: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. The well of bets you can make on DraftKings is virtually endless.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings has offered additional perks to its new user promo like discounted version of NFL Game Pass or NBA League pass. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Missouri sports betting preview

The Kansas City Chiefs were staring down the possibility of falling below .500 later in the season than ever before during the Andy Reid era, but a come-from-behind 23-20 win over the Colts on Sunday helped lift them back to 6-5. Now the Chiefs will set their sights on a Thanksgiving matchup in Dallas against the Cowboys. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday and this will be the last Chiefs game before you can begin wagering in Missouri on Dec. 1.

Meanwhile, the Missouri Tigers are off to a 6-0 start on the hardwood as Dennis Gates seeks his third trip to the NCAA Tournament in four years at the helm in Columbia. Former Duke star Mark Mitchell was integral to getting the Tigers back to the big dance last season and he's been even better in 2025-26. Mitchell is averaging 18.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 63.9% from the floor. Missouri plays South Carolina State on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

The St. Louis Blues aren't off to quite as hot of a start, but there's still plenty of time to turn things around in the NHL season. St. Louis made the playoffs for the first time since 2022 last year before losing a seven-game series against the Winnipeg Jets in the first round. They'll finish a five-game road trip on Wednesday against the New Jersey Devils with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Check out the brand new DraftKings Missouri promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. New customers who successfully sign-up will receive $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets on launch day. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after issuance. Stake removed from payout. Ends when DraftKings is permitted to accept sports wagers in MO. Ends 11/30/25 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms at http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Sponsored by DK. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Subject to regulatory approval.