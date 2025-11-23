Missouri sports betting arrives on Dec. 1, and you can already pre-register for the latest DraftKings Missouri promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. Missourians will finally get the chance to bet on their favorite teams, like the Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Blues and Missouri Tigers, and they'll get a huge head start to boost their bankroll as well. Sign up for DraftKings Missouri here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 after Missouri goes live on December 1 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Missouri: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. The well of bets you can make on DraftKings is virtually endless.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings has offered additional perks to its new user promo like discounted version of NFL Game Pass or NBA League pass. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Missouri sports betting preview

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Indianapolis Colts today at 1 p.m. ET and they're facing the prospects of going under .500 during the second half of the season for the first time in the Andy Reid era. The Chiefs are off to a 5-5 start and sit ninth in the AFC playoff picture, a game behind the Jaguars for the last wild card spot and three games behind the Broncos in the division with both teams holding the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues beat the New York Islanders on Monday 2-1 to improve to 7-9-6 on the season. They're next in action against the New York Rangers on the road on Monday with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. They'll also visit the New Jersey Devils on 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday to wrap up a five-game East Coast road trip.

The Missouri Tigers basketball program is 5-0 on the season and Dennis Gates is gearing up for a huge December of non-conference action before SEC play begins. The schedule includes road trips to Notre Dame and Kansas on Dec. 2 and 7, then Braggin' Rights against Illinois in St. Louis on Dec. 22. However, before those matchups, they'll have South Carolina State at home on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET and then Cleveland State at home on Friday at 2 p.m. ET.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. New customers who successfully sign-up will receive $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets on launch day. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after issuance. Stake removed from payout. Ends when DraftKings is permitted to accept sports wagers in MO. Ends 11/30/25 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms at http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Sponsored by DK. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Subject to regulatory approval.