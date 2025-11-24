We're one week away from Missouri sports betting going live on Dec. 1, but you can use pre-registration now to take advantage of the new Missouri DraftKings promo code offering $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Boost your bankroll now and then be ready to bet on the Missouri Tigers, the Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Bluesm and more at DraftKings Missouri. Sign up for DraftKings Missouri here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 after Missouri goes live on December 1 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Missouri: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. The well of bets you can make on DraftKings is virtually endless.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings has offered additional perks to its new user promo like discounted version of NFL Game Pass or NBA League pass. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Missouri sports betting preview

After a 17-6 loss to Oklahoma last week, Missouri football dropped to 7-4 on the season, and all of those losses have come in the last six games. However, the Tigers will have a chance to close out the season with a rivalry win against Arkansas to improve to 8-4 overall and earn an attractive bowl invitation. Missouri has won eight of nine over the Razorbacks, including a 48-14 rout the last time the matchup was played in Fayetteville, Ark.

Meanwhile, Missouri basketball is off to a 6-0 start after a 102-68 win over South Dakota on Thursday. Mark Mitchell scored 22 points in the victory, and Jevon Porter had a double-double (19 points and 12 rebounds). Mitchell is averaging 18.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game so far this season, and Missouri is shooting a staggering 57.6% from the floor. The Tigers will be in action against South Carolina State on Tuesday

The Kansas City Chiefs scored a crucial 23-20 win in overtime against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday to improve to 6-5 on the season. They're 10th in the AFC standings, but remain only a game out of a wild card spot as they head into Week 13. The Chiefs will play the Cowboys in Dallas on Thanksgiving Day with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.

Check out the brand new DraftKings Missouri promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. New customers who successfully sign-up will receive $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets on launch day. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after issuance. Stake removed from payout. Ends when DraftKings is permitted to accept sports wagers in MO. Ends 11/30/25 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms at http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Sponsored by DK. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Subject to regulatory approval.