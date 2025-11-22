Pre-registration is open for Missouri sports betting, which gives you a chance to take advantage of the new DraftKings Missouri promo code now to hit the ground running when you're allowed to begin wagering on Dec. 1. The exclusive offer to Missouri sports bettors gives new users $300 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. Boost your bankroll by betting on the Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri Tigers, Missouri State Bears or virtually any other team in any other sport starting next month. Sign up for DraftKings Missouri here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 after Missouri goes live on December 1 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Missouri: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. The well of bets you can make on DraftKings is virtually endless.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings has offered additional perks to its new user promo like discounted version of NFL Game Pass or NBA League pass. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Missouri sports betting preview

The Kansas City Chiefs are arguably Missouri's most visible franchise and the four-time Super Bowl champions have their backs against the wall this season. After winning the AFC West nine seasons in a row and hoisting the Lombardi Trophy three times in the last six years, the Chiefs are off to a 5-5 start and are currently ninth in the AFC standing. They'll host the Indianapolis Colts for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff in Week 12 and a loss would put them below .500 in the second half of the season for the first time in the Andy Reid era.

The Missouri Tigers have been dancing two times in Dennis Gates' three-year tenure leading the men's basketball program and they're off to a hot start in 2025-26. They'll next be in action on Tuesday against South Carolina State and also have some major non-conference matchups on the schedule in December once Missouri sports betting begins with road trips against Notre Dame and Kansas on Dec. 2 and Dec. 7, respectively, and then the Braggin' Rights game against Illinois in St. Louis on Dec. 22.

Baseball season is still a ways off, but both the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals are hoping to surge ahead in 2026. The Cardinals went 78-84 in Oliver Marmol's fourth season at the helm while the Royals were 82-80 in Matt Quatraro's third season. The latest MLB futures from DraftKings list the Cardinals at +10000 to win next year's World Series while the Royals are priced at +4000.

Check out the brand new DraftKings Missouri promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. New customers who successfully sign-up will receive $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets on launch day. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after issuance. Stake removed from payout. Ends when DraftKings is permitted to accept sports wagers in MO. Ends 11/30/25 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms at http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Sponsored by DK. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Subject to regulatory approval.