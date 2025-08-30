The first full Saturday of the 2025 college football season is here, making it the opportune time to jump on the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code, which gives new users $50 in bonus credits after they bet $5. Twenty ranked teams will take the field, including a battle of Tigers in No. 4 Clemson vs. No. 9 LSU at 7:30 p.m. ET. College football props for this game and others are aplenty, and games kick off until 11 p.m. ET, giving you time to find the best DraftKings Pick6 player props. Click here to get the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code for new users:

Best Pick6 picks for August 30

(Projections from the SportsLine model)

QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson, 269.5 passing yards - Less

QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson, 269.5 passing yards - Less

Klubnik has made six career starts versus SEC teams, throwing at least one interception in all six. He has a 3:7 TD:INT against SEC programs, compared to a 38:8 mark versus ACC schools, and he's averaging 240.3 passing yards versus the Southeastern Conference. Meanwhile, LSU's defense kept nine of 13 opponents under 250 total passing yards a year ago and should be even better in 2025 after star pass rusher Harold Perkins Jr. missed most of last season.

RB Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M, 0.5 rushing + receiving touchdowns - More (0.7x)

RB Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M, 0.5 rushing + receiving touchdowns - More (0.7x)

Moss appeared on his way to an All-SEC selection before a knee injury ended his season after nine games a year ago. He played his best against the best with seven touchdowns over his last three full games -- a slate which included two SEC opponents ranked in the top 10. He averaged more than a touchdown per game during the season, and UTSA isn't close to the caliber of SEC defenses Moss produced against. The No. 19 Aggies are 23.5-point favorites over UTSA, so Moss should visit the endzone early and often.

QB Devon Dampier, Utah, 209.5 passing yards - Less

QB Devon Dampier, Utah, 209.5 passing yards - Less

A transfer from New Mexico, Dampier is much more known for his legs than his arm. His 19 rushing touchdowns in 2024 were the third-most by an FBS quarterback, while he had as many interceptions (12) as passing touchdowns. Dampier seemed to realize late last year that his legs are more of an asset than his arm, as he had under 180 passing yards in each of his last four games. His playing style should carry over to Utah as the Utes will look to attack a Bruins' run defense that lost four front-seven starters to the NFL Draft. SportsLine's model projects 183 passing yards for Dampier.

