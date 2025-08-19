Every MLB team will take the field on Tuesday, providing fans with numerous options to utilize the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code. The schedule includes an elite pitching matchup featuring two of the three AL leaders in ERA, Tarik Skubal and Hunter Brown. Tigers vs. Astros has a 6:40 p.m. ET first pitch and there are several MLB props that could factor into your DraftKings Pick6 picks. The DraftKings Pick6 promo gives new users $50 in bonus credits after they bet $5. Click here to get the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code for new users:

How to claim the Pick6 promotion on Tuesday, August 19

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Pick6 promo.

1. Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here.

2. Sign up for Pick6 through the promotion offer on the app or website by entering your name, email, and payment information. Make sure you are of legal age in a state where Pick6 operates.

3. Make a deposit of at least $5 and submit an entry of at least $5.

4. Pick6 will issue five $10 entry slips as bonus credits.

Get started here:

Best Pick6 picks for August 19

Tarik Skubal, Tigers, 1.5 earned runs allowed - More

Skubal could very well be on his way to his second straight Cy Young award, but he's hit a rough patch as of late. He's allowed 3+ earned runs in each of his last three starts, after having given up 3+ ER in just three of his previous 11 outings. He is also facing a proficient Astros offense whose .254 batting average on the season is second-best in the American League. SportsLine's model has Skubal giving up 2.1 earned runs, on average, on Tuesday. Bet it at Pick6:

Trea Turner, Phillies, 1.5 total bases - More

There's no hotter batter in baseball than Trea Turner, whose eight-game hit streak is respectable, but whose five-game multi-hit streak is exceptional. The capper came on Monday when he collected four hits to go along with five RBI and two runs scored. On Tuesday he gets to face Seattle's Bryce Miller, who is making his first appearance in over two months, due to injury, and who gave up 5 ER in 5 IP in his last outing. Add in that Turner is 2-for-3 in his career off Miller, including a double, and Turner could have more than 1.5 total bases with one swing of the bal. Click here to sign up for DraftKings Pick6:

Will Smith, Dodgers, 1.5 hits - Less

Smith is having a career season an leads the Senior Circuit with a .408 on-base percentage. However, getting on base, much less getting a base hit, has simply been unattainable for the catcher versus Tuesday starter Austin Gomber. The Rockies' southpaw owns a 5.01 career ERA, but he's looked like a multi-time Cy Young winner facing Smith, who is 0 for 14 against Gomber. Smith hasn't even drawn a walk versus Gomber, so lean into matchup history when making his MLB prop bet. Combine picks for a parlay on Pick6 for a potential payout of 4x.

With football season around the corner, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on DraftKings Pick6. You can also get NFL props and picks from some of SportsLine's top NFL experts like Adam Silverstein, who went 84-53-4 (+2577) on his last 141 NFL against the spread picks.