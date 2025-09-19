College football takes center stage on Friday night and it's the perfect time to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get yourself $200 in bonus bets instantly and over $200 off on NFL Sunday Ticket as a new user. Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa will kick off the action at 7:30 p.m. ET and then there's a Big Ten matchup at 8 p.m. ET with Rutgers vs. Iowa. Claim your offer here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday college football betting preview

Mike Gundy made comments about Oregon's NIL spending prior to a Week 2 matchup with the Ducks and then the Cowboys wound up on the business end of that high-priced roster in a 69-3 loss. However, Oklahoma State has had two weeks to repair what was damaged in that matchup and now draws Tulsa, who it holds a 44-28-5 advantage over in the all-time series. The game will be played in Stillwater and the home team is a 10-point favorite with the over/under at 54.5 in the latest Week 4 college football odds.

Rutgers and Iowa don't have as much history as there is in that in-state matchup, but the two programs have been conference foes four times since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten in 2014. Iowa has won all four of those matchups and most recently beat Rutgers 22-0 in Iowa City back in 2023. Now the Hawkeyes are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings while the over/under is 46.5 points. Bet on college football and take advantage of $200 in bonus bets instantly and over $200 off on NFL Sunday ticket as a new user.

Friday WNBA betting preview

The only game on the WNBA schedule on Friday will be Game 3 of the Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty series. It's the No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup in the first round of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs and the series is tied 1-1, making this a winner-take-all affair. The Mercury are favored by 3 at home and the over/under is 155.5 in the latest WNBA odds with tipoff scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

There are also several WNBA player props available for play in this rubber match, with Sabrina Ionescu's over/under for total points at 17.5 while Kahleah Copper's is 15.5. You can also bet player threes, rebounds, assists, player combos and get game leader props to help build your Mercury vs. Liberty WNBA SGPs. You can bet on any of today's WNBA betting options and get $200 in bonus bets instantly and over $200 off on NFL Sunday ticket as a new user.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.