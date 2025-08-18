Commanders vs. Bengals will be the final NFL preseason game of Week 2 on Monday and the latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets instantly and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. In addition to Cincinnati vs. Washington on the NFL preseason schedule, there are 13 games on the MLB schedule and standalone matches in the English Premier League and La Liga. Boost your bankroll now and make sure you don't miss a second of NFL action this season with NFL Sunday Ticket by clicking here to get the upgraded DraftKings promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday NFL betting preview

Commanders vs. Bengals kicks off at 8 p.m. ET tonight and it will be the final matchup of the penultimate week of NFL preseason football. Cincinnati lost to the Eagles 34-27 in Week 1 of the NFL preseason while Washington suffered a 48-18 defeat at the hands of the Patriots. Now the Bengals are 3.5-point favorites in the NFL odds from DraftKings while the over/under for total points is at 43.5.

You can also bet the NFL money line for Bengals (-218) vs. Commanders (+180) and other NFL props like winning margin bands (Cincinnati to win by 1-6 for +380, Washington to by 7-12 for +800, etc.) and team totals. If you're already looking ahead to the 2025 NFL season, which begins with Eagles vs. Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4, there are also NFL futures, NFL awards lines and Week 1 NFL odds already available. Bet at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Monday MLB betting preview

The Milwaukee Brewers are both the hottest and best team in baseball, as they've now opened up an eight-game lead over the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central and are six games clear of the Toronto Blue Jays for the best record in the MLB. They'll begin a five-game series with the Cubs over the next four days with a doubleheader scheduled for Monday.

The Brewers had a 14-game winning streak snapped by the Reds on Sunday and are +108 underdogs on the road in Chicago in Game 1, which begins at 2:20 p.m. ET. The latest MLB odds also list the Cubs as -132 favorites for Cade Horton and Freddy Peralta in the first game while the Cubs are -122 favorites in Game 2 (8:05 p.m. ET) despite there not yet being a listed pitching matchup. Bet at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.