The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets instantly and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket, and there are eight more NFL preseason games on Saturday. Six begin at 7 p.m. ET or later, including 49ers vs. Broncos in the nightcap (8:30 p.m. ET). Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward will make his debut against the Buccaneers at 7:30 p.m. ET, as the No. 1 pick in this year's draft tries to resurrect an offense that struggled last year. Tennessee is a 3-point road favorite in the NFL odds at DraftKings, while the Broncos (-7) are the heaviest favorites of the day. There are also 16 MLB games, two WNBA showdowns and the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Click here to get the upgraded DraftKings promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Saturday NFL betting preview

Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders stole the show on Friday, tossing a pair of touchdown passes in his preseason debut. Ward will be looking to follow that blueprint for the Titans on Saturday in Tampa Bay. He said Tennessee's offense looked "mid" earlier this week, which aligns with the betting market giving that game the lowest over/under of the day (32.5).

Another rookie that NFL fans and bettors will be watching on Saturday is Jaguars two-way star Travis Hunter, who is expected to play on both sides of the ball against the Steelers at 7 p.m. ET. Hunter was the No. 2 overall pick in the draft and is listed as a starting wide receiver alongside Brian Thomas and Dyami Brown. Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence is also in line to play, so Jacksonville is a 4-point favorite in the DraftKings NFL odds.

Jets new quarterback Justin Fields is not a rookie, but he is another player to watch on Saturday night. Fields has been dealing with a toe injury during training camp and is coming off a lackluster season with the Steelers. The Jets are 3-point road underdogs against the Packers, who are expected to have starting quarterback Jordan Love on the field for meaningful reps.

The other matchups on Saturday night are the Rams (+1.5) vs. Cowboys, Cardinals (+2.5) vs. Chiefs and 49ers (+7) vs. Broncos. All eight games on Saturday have betting totals lower than 40 points, even though five of the first six preseason games this week have reached the 40-point mark. Bet at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.