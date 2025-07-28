The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $150 in bonus bets instantly with a bet of at least $5, and the Monday MLB schedule features a full slate of 15 games. The top two teams in the National League will square off in a rivalry game when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Chicago Cubs, and both starting pitchers in that game have sub-2.50 ERA's. All 15 games start after 6:30 p.m. ET, including a nightcap between the Athletics (+105) and Mariners at 10:05 p.m. ET. In the WNBA, the Sun host the Storm, and the Wings host the Liberty. Click here to get the upgraded DraftKings promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the top sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of six $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday MLB betting preview

The Seattle Mariners have alternated between wins and losses in their last seven games, so they will be seeking consistency when they face the Athletics in the final game of the Monday MLB schedule. Seattle is coming off a 4-1 loss to the Angels on Sunday, despite catcher Cal Raleigh homering for the 41st time this season. Raleigh is +165 to homer in the Monday MLB odds, and the Mariners are -121 favorites to win the game. Other showdowns on Monday include the Yankees (-132) vs. Rays, Dodgers (-158) vs. Reds and Padres (-131) vs. Mets. Bet at DraftKings and get $150 in bonus bets instantly:

Monday WNBA betting preview

The Seattle Storm are still within the projected playoff field, but they have lost two of their three games since the All-Star break. They are 11.5-point favorites against the Connecticut Sun, who have the worst record in the WNBA (4-20). However, the Sun are coming off a 95-64 win over the Valkyries on Sunday, so they have momentum heading into that matchup. The other game on the WNBA schedule features the Liberty (-7.5) going on the road to face the Wings. That game has a much higher total (170.5) than the Sun vs. Storm (156.5). Bet at DraftKings and get $150 in bonus bets instantly:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.