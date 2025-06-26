New users can get up to $150 in bonus bets instantly if their first wager wins with the updated DraftKings promo code. The promotion can be applied to any active sport on Thursday, including MLB, WNBA, or soccer. Though star guard Caitlin Clark is out for Thursday's matchup against the L.A. Sparks, the Indiana Fever are 5.5-point favorites with the over/under at 168 points. On the diamond, only the Mets vs. Braves (+100) play on Thursday night at 7:10 p.m. ET. In soccer, at 9 p.m. ET, the USWNT plays a friendly versus the Republic of Ireland. Click "CLAIM BONUS" below to get the newest DraftKings promo code:

How to claim DraftKings promo code on Thursday

There's no code required for this offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of six $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings promo code comparison

Here's a look at how the latest DraftKings bonus code compares to other sportsbook promos.

Brand Promo CBS promo code DraftKings Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings on your next 10 bets CBSDYW Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

The FanDuel promo code and bet365 bonus code are similar to the DraftKings promo code, where users receive bonus bets after making a wager. FanDuel is giving out $200 in bonus bets but also requires a user's first wager to win. While bet365 is only offering $150 in bonus bets, users get those funds regardless of the outcome of their initial wager.

The BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer more in bonus bets, but require a larger investment up front from users. BetMGM is offering up to $1,500 in bonus bets, but users have to wager at least $1,500 to be eligible for the full amount. Fanatics is giving users up to $1,000 in bonus bets but over 10 days. Users must wager $100 per day for 10 days in a row to be eligible for the full amount. With these offers, users receive bonus bets only if their initial bets lose.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code features profit boosts instead of bonus bets. Users who wager $1 with the sportsbook will get 10 100% profit boosts.

Thursday MLB betting preview

After losing 10 of their previous 11 games, the New York Mets exacted some revenge against the Atlanta Braves last night in a 7-3 victory on Wednesday night. Griffin Canning takes the ball for New York as they're -115 favorites over Grant Holmes and the Braves (-106 underdogs) tonight in MLB betting. Canning has surrendered three or more earned runs in 5 of his last 6 outings and is +100 to exceed that total again tonight. Holmes has registered 42 strikeouts combined over his last five starts, with his over 5.5 tonight being listed at -110 odds. As the road team, the Braves are looking to take 3 of 4 in this week's series with a victory on Thursday night for anyone finalizing their MLB betting.

Thursday WNBA betting preview

The Thursday WNBA schedule features two games. Three-time MVP A'ja Wilson will be in action as her Las Vegas Aces host the Washington Mystics, while, perhaps, a future MVP, Caitlin Clark, will be sidelined when the Fever host the Sparks. The Aces are 8.5-point favorites in the latest WNBA odds from DraftKings, while the Fever are favored by 5.5 points, down from 11 before the Caitlin Clark injury news.

Thursday soccer betting preview

In soccer betting, the FIFA Club World Cup group stage concludes on Thursday with four games, including Real Madrid facing RB Salzburg at 9 p.m. ET. Real Madrid will be without Kylian Mbappe (illness), but even with his absence, the Spanish club are -360 favorites (risk $360 to win $100), with Salzburg +850 underdogs. Meanwhile, a friendly matchup will take place at the same time involving the United States Women's National Team as they'll face the Republic of Ireland in the first of two matchups as they'll also square off on Sunday. With the USWNT being 15-0 all-time versus the Irish, the Americans are -2000 favorites, with the over/under for total goals is 3.5 (+105/-165).

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.