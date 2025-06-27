New users earn $150 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 wager with the latest DraftKings promo code on a Friday filled with MLB and WNBA action. Several rivalry series begin on Friday like Braves vs. Phillies, Rays vs. Orioles, and Rangers vs. Mariners. Caitlin Clark (groin) missed Thursday's game, but the Fever play again on Friday, so she'll be an injury to monitor when online sports betting. Despite the uncertainty, the Fever are 2.5-point favorites against the Dallas Wings for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. Click "CLAIM BONUS" below to get the newest DraftKings promo code:

There's no code required for this offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates.

Here's a look at how the latest DraftKings bonus code compares to other sportsbook promos.

Brand Promo CBS promo code DraftKings Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings on your next 10 bets CBSDYW Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

The FanDuel promo code and bet365 bonus code are similar to the DraftKings promo code, where users receive bonus bets after making a wager. FanDuel is giving out $200 in bonus bets but also requires a user's first wager to win. While bet365 is only offering $150 in bonus bets, users get those funds regardless of the outcome of their initial wager.

The BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer more in bonus bets, but require a larger investment up front from users. BetMGM is offering up to $1,500 in bonus bets, but users have to wager at least $1,500 to be eligible for the full amount. Fanatics is giving users up to $1,000 in bonus bets but over 10 days. Users must wager $100 per day for 10 days in a row to be eligible for the full amount. With these offers, users receive bonus bets only if their initial bets lose.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code features profit boosts instead of bonus bets. Users who wager $1 with the sportsbook will get 10 100% profit boosts.

Friday MLB betting preview

The Philies are a half-game behind the Mets in the National League East standings, and after falling 10 games below .500 on June 10, the Braves have played better to pull themselves to 37-43. With the expanded postseason and still more than half the season left, there's plenty of time for Atlanta to turn its season around. The Braves are -144 favorites with Bryce Elder taking the ball against Mick Abel and the Phillies (+118 underdogs) on Friday in MLB betting. Abel is making his sixth career start, and he allowed four runs in three innings against the Mets on Saturday. Ronald Acuna Jr. has been arguably the best hitter in baseball since his return from a torn ACL, batting .369 with a 1.143 OPS and nine home runs over 31 games to lead the Atlanta offense, and his total bases prop is set for -1.5 (Over -125) for those looking for MLB player props on Friday.

Friday WNBA betting preview

The Friday WNBA schedule features five games, with Catilin Clark possibly in action. The superstar guard missed Thursday's game with a groin injury, but Fever coach Stephanie White didn't rule Clark out for Friday. The Fever lost to the Sparks, 85-75, with Clark out, but they are 2.5-point favorites against the Dallas Wings on Friday without definitive Caitlin Clark injury news. Later in the night, the defending champion New York Liberty (11-3) will play the Phoenix Mercury (11-4) with the Mercury as 1-point favorites in the latest WNBA odds from DraftKings.

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.