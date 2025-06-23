New bettors using the latest DraftKings promo code can get up to $150 in bonus bets instantly if their first $5 wager wins, with Monday presenting the perfect opportunity to apply this promotion. There are intriguing matchups in the FIFA Club World Cup and Monday's MLB schedule for anyone looking to use the newest DraftKings promo code. All four squads in Group A of the FIFA World Club will be in action at 9 p.m. ET with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras, as well as Porto vs. Al Ahly. Over on the diamond, Milwaukee will put its four-game winning streak on the line in Brewers vs. Pirates at 7:40 p.m. ET. At -183 in the latest MLB odds from DraftKings, Milwaukee is the biggest favorite on the Monday MLB schedule. Click "CLAIM BONUS" below to get the newest DraftKings promo code:

How to claim DraftKings promo code on Monday

There's no code required for this offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of six $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings promo code comparison

Here's a look at how the latest DraftKings bonus code compares to other sportsbook promos.

Brand Promo CBS promo code DraftKings Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings on your next 10 bets CBSDYW Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

The FanDuel promo code and bet365 bonus code are similar to the DraftKings promo code, where users receive bonus bets after making a wager. FanDuel is giving out $200 in bonus bets but also requires a user's first wager to win. While bet365 is only offering $150 in bonus bets, users get those funds regardless of the outcome of their initial wager.

The BetMGM promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer more in bonus bets, but require a larger investment up front from users. BetMGM is offering up to $1,500 in bonus bets, but users have to wager at least $1,500 to be eligible for the full amount. Fanatics is giving users up to $1,000 in bonus bets but over 10 days. Users must wager $100 per day for 10 days in a row to be eligible for the full amount. With these offers, users receive bonus bets only if their initial bets lose.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code features profit boosts instead of bonus bets. Users who wager $1 with the sportsbook will get 10 100% profit boosts.

Monday MLB betting preview

The Monday MLB schedule will see all nine games begin after 6:30 p.m. ET, giving users plenty of time to formulate their MLB bets at DraftKings. There are several sluggers in action including Aaron Judge, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Mike Trout, making for an appetizing slate for MLB home run picks or player props. Judge has the shortest odds of anyone on Monday to go yard at +160, with Trout at +250 and Acuna at +320. If looking to make MLB bets for a specific game, Yankees vs. Reds sticks out as the Yanks visit Cincy for the first time in over two years. The road team is the -126 favorite on the money line, with the Reds as +104 underdogs. The over/under for total runs is 10, making it the highest on the MLB schedule, despite the Yankees' recent offensive struggles which have led to their last 11 games all hitting the Under.

Monday FIFA Club World Cup betting preview

With the Gold Cup off on Monday, the FIFA Club World Cup gets the full focus of the soccer world. There are four matchups, with two of them beginning at 9 p.m. ET. Al Ahly vs. Porto will see a pair of squads looking for their first victories of the Club World Cup doing battle, with the Porto the -140 favorites on the 90-minute money line at DraftKings. Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras will see the two clubs tied atop their group face off, with the winner punching their ticket to the FIFA World Club knockout stage. Palmeiras are the +100 favorites, with Miami +450 underdogs, and a draw is listed at +135. Messi scored the game-winning goal in Miami's last match, and you can find him at +205 in the latest soccer props as an anytime goal-scorer.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.