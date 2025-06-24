New users can take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code to get up to $150 in bonus bets instantly if their first $5 wager wins on Tuesday, June 24. The MLB features a full 15-game slate, including the debut of Reds pitcher Chase Burns, the No. 2 overall pick in the MLB Draft. The FIFA Club World Cup continues, highlighted by Harry Kane and Bayern Munich vs. Benfica at 3 p.m. ET as an option for the newest DraftKings promo code. Plus, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will face the Seattle Storm in WNBA action. Click "CLAIM BONUS" below to get the newest DraftKings promo code:

How to claim DraftKings promo code on Tuesday

There's no code required for this offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of six $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings promo code comparison

Here's a look at how the latest DraftKings bonus code compares to other sportsbook promos.

Brand Promo CBS promo code DraftKings Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings on your next 10 bets CBSDYW Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

The FanDuel promo code and bet365 bonus code are similar to the DraftKings promo code, where users receive bonus bets after making a wager. FanDuel is giving out $200 in bonus bets but also requires a user's first wager to win. While bet365 is only offering $150 in bonus bets, users get those funds regardless of the outcome of their initial wager.

The BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer more in bonus bets, but require a larger investment up front from users. BetMGM is offering up to $1,500 in bonus bets, but users have to wager at least $1,500 to be eligible for the full amount. Fanatics is giving users up to $1,000 in bonus bets but over 10 days. Users must wager $100 per day for 10 days in a row to be eligible for the full amount. With these offers, users receive bonus bets only if their initial bets lose.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code features profit boosts instead of bonus bets. Users who wager $1 with the sportsbook will get 10 100% profit boosts.

Tuesday MLB betting preview

The Tuesday MLB schedule will see all 15 games begin after 6:30 p.m. ET, giving users plenty of time to formulate their MLB bets at DraftKings. Many of the biggest names in baseball created winning bets for MLB home run picks on Monday with Aaron Judge, Ronald Acuna Jr., Juan Soto and Manny Machado all going deep on Monday, so those could be hot bats to back in Tuesday MLB prop bets. Soto hit his third home run over the last three games, and he's listed at +265 odds on DraftKings to go yard for Tuesday MLB player props. Despite Soto's recent power surge, the Mets are 1-9 over their last 10 games, including 0-4 against the Braves, as Mets vs. Braves occurs on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. ET. Atlanta is a -150 favorite, with New York a +123 underdog. The over/under is set for 9 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tuesday FIFA Club World Cup betting preview

Harry Kane takes the pitch on Tuesday for Bayern Munich vs. Benfica at 3 p.m. ET, with Bayern Munich off to a dominant start in the tournament. Bayern Munich had a 10-0 victory over Auckland City on June 15, followed by a 2-1 victory over Boca on Friday, with Kane scoring in Friday's victory. Bayern Munich has secured its spot in the Round of 16 and would win Group C with a victory on Tuesday. Benfica wins Group C with a win, but still secures its advancement with a draw and could advance even with a loss based on the result of Boca vs. Auckland City, which also begins at 3 p.m. ET. Bayern Munich are the +100 favorites on the 90-minute money line, with Benfica as +270 underdogs. A draw is priced at +240 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Kane is +115 as an anytime scorer with +425 odds to score the match's first goal in the latest soccer props.

Tuesday WNBA betting preview

Some of the WNBA's biggest stars are in action Tuesday night, including Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever taking on the Seattle Storm at 10 p.m. ET. The Storm are 3.5-point favorites on DraftKings, which offers a variety of Caitlin Clark player props. Clark is averaging 19.8 points and 8.9 assists per game this season, and her scoring prop on DraftKings is set for 19.5 (Over -125) with assists at 9.5 (Over +110). Meanwhile, before Clark takes the court, Kelsey Plum and Angel Reese go head-to-head for the Los Angeles Sparks vs. Chicago Sky. Plum's Sparks are 5.5-point road favorites on DraftKings as these games and players could make for popular WNBA player props on DraftKings.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.