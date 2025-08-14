The 2025 NFL preseason resumes on Friday, but there are also seven games on the MLB schedule on Thursday, so it's an ideal time to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code offering new users $200 in bonus bets instantly and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. One of the marquee MLB matchups is Blue Jays vs. Cubs. Two veteran hurlers will be on the mound, as Chicago turns to Matthew Boyd, while Toronto will go with Max Scherzer. The second round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs began on Thursday in golf and there will plenty of chances for live golf betting with 49 players participating in the no-cut 2025 BMW Championship. Click here to get the upgraded DraftKings promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday MLB betting preview

It's getaway day for over half the league, but Blue Jays vs. Cubs at 3:07 p.m. ET is a matchup between two teams that currently occupy a playoff spot. Boyd and Scherzer are both former Tigers but missed playing with each other by a year in Detroit. Scherzer won his first of three Cy Young awards in Detroit in 2013 and left after the 2014 season while Boyd joined the Tigers' rotation in 2015, but didn't make his first MLB all-star appearance until this season.

The Cubs are slight -113 favorites on the money line while the Blue Jays are -107 underdogs in the latest MLB odds. The late game on the Thursday MLB schedule is Diamondbacks vs. Rockies in Colorado, with first pitch scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET. Arizona is the -175 favorite while Colorado is priced at +143, but MLB home run props could be the way to go at Coors Field with a weak pitching matchup. Corbin Caroll (+200) and Hunter Goodman (+285) have the shortest MLB HR odds for their respective teams. Bet at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Thursday live PGA Tour betting preview

The top 50 players who all qualified for the 2025 BMW Championship (Sepp Straka withdrew for personal reasons) are all assured entry into PGA Tour signature events next season. However, there's still a major hurdle left to clear, with only the top 30 players after this no-cut tournament advancing to next week's Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. This week, play began at Caves Valley Golf Club north of Baltimore on Thursday and the marquee grouping will be Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

That pairing goes off at 11:16 a.m. ET on Thursday and then the top two players in the world will go off at 1:38 p.m. ET on Friday. Scheffler was the pre-tournament favorite to win at +230 while McIlroy was priced at +750 in the 2025 BMW Championship odds, but you can also live bet the outright winner at any time and there will also be round props and even hole props for just about every player on every hole if you're looking to live bet golf props. Bet at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.