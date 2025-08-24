The 2025 NFL preseason is over and the regular season begins on Thursday, September 4, but there are still plenty of opportunities to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code and boost your bankroll for football betting. New users can bet on MLB, soccer, PGA Tour, NASCAR or the WNBA on Sunday and get $200 in bonus bets instantly and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Marquee events on Sunday include Red Sox vs. Yankees in baseball, Lynx vs. Fever in the WNBA and the final round of the 2025 Tour Championship on the PGA Tour. Click here to get the upgraded DraftKings promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

MLB betting preview

All 30 MLB teams will be in action on Sunday, with games beginning at 12:05 p.m. ET and taking place in waves before culminating in Yankees vs. Red Sox at 7:10 p.m. ET. Carlos Rodon gets the start for the Yankees while Dustin May will take the ball for the Red Sox. New York is a -172 favorite at home in the MLB odds while Boston is a +140 underdog.

You can also bet dozens of MLB player props for that Sunday Night Baseball matchup. The latest MLB HR odds list Aaron Judge at +175 to hit a homer even though he's gone four games without hitting a home run. Meanwhile, Carlos Rodon's over/under for total strikeout is 6.5 and one or more hits for Red Sox rookie Roman Anthony is -140. Bet any of those options now and get $200 in bonus bets instantly and over $200 off on NFL Sunday ticket as a new user.

PGA Tour betting preview

Patrick Cantlay and Tommy Fleetwood enter the final round of the 2025 Tour Championship sitting atop the leaderboard at -16. Despite not yet earning a win on the PGA Tour in his career, Fleetwood is the +160 favorite while Cantlay is +190 for PGA Tour live betting. Scottie Scheffler is four strokes back at -12 and he's priced at +550 along with Russell Henley, who is two shots back at -14.

Hideki Matsuyama and Sepp Straka will be the first group to go out today at 11 a.m. ET and then the Cantlay/Fleetwood pairing will tee off at 1:44 p.m. ET. DraftKings also offers plenty of other golf betting options, including head-to-head matchups, live betting on every hole and best round of the day. Bet at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.