With 11 games on the MLB schedule, Valkyries vs. Sun in the WNBA, and Week 2 of the NFL preseason coming, now is the perfect time to use the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. The action in the MLB starts with Reds vs. Phillies at 6:10 p.m. ET and concludes with Athletics vs. Rays at 10:05 p.m. ET. DraftKings is also offering an MLB No Sweat Bet, an MLB profit boost choice and a three-leg WNBA SGP boost for Valkyries vs. Sun. Click here to get the upgraded DraftKings promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday MLB betting preview

It's an off day for a handful of teams in the MLB on Monday, but most of the league will be in action and one critical matchup will be Astros vs. Red Sox. Houston is clinging to a half-game lead in the AL West while the Red Sox are trying to hold on to an AL Wild Card spot while also giving chase to the Blue Jays (four games back) in the AL East. Monday's pitching matchup will be Cristian Javier vs. Garrett Crochet and Boston is the -175 favorite in the latest MLB odds while Houston is the +143 underdog.

Dodgers vs. Angels at 9:38 p.m. ET will be a renewal of the Freeway Series and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be on the mound for the NL West-leading Dodgers. Yamamoto's sports a 2.51 ERA on the season with 139 strikeouts over 122 innings and the Dodgers are -187 favorites while the Angels (who counter with Jose Soriano on the bump) are +152 underdogs. Bet at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Monday WNBA betting preview

Valkyries vs. Sun is the only game on the WNBA schedule on Monday and it's a big one for Golden State, as it currently sits eighth in the WNBA standings with eight teams making the 2025 WNBA Playoffs. The Valkyries have relied on their defense in their inaugural season, holding opponents to a league-low 40.7% from the floor.

They're off to a 15-15 start and are a half-game ahead of the Los Angeles Sparks for the final postseason spot. Meanwhile, the Sun are a league-worst 5-25 after four consecutive seasons with at least 25 wins. However, they did manage a 95-94 win over the Valkyries on July 27. The latest WNBA odds list Golden State as 8.5-point favorites while the over/under is 157 points. Bet at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.