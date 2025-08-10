The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket, which is great considering Sunday's jam-packed sports schedule. Week 1 of the NFL preseason concludes with two games on Sunday: Dolphins vs. Bears at 1 p.m. ET, followed by Saints vs. Chargers at 4:05 p.m. The playoff chase is heating up in the MLB with 15 games on Sunday, including a heated rivalry between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals at 7:10 p.m., and a winner will be decided in the final round of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship. The WNBA also has four games on the schedule, including Mystics vs. Wings and Storm vs. Sparks. Click here to get the upgraded DraftKings promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday NFL betting preview

Two new head coaches will make their debuts on Sunday when Ben Johnson leads the Chicago Bears against the Miami Dolphins and Kellen Moore calls the shots as the New Orleans Saints travel to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bears enter the 2025 NFL season with high hopes with Caleb Williams under center, but the former No. 1 overall pick won't see the field on Sunday. Tyler Bagent, who's played in nine regular season games over the last two seasons, is expected to get the start for Chicago. According to the latest NFL preseason odds at DraftKings, the Bears are favored by 2.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 37.5.

Meanwhile, Moore and the Saints are still in search of who will be the starting signal caller in New Orleans this season. Spencer Rattler, Tyler Shough and Jake Haener are in the midst of a QB battle, and all three are expected to see the field against Los Angeles. The Saints are 1.5-point underdogs, according to the latest NFL preseason odds, while the over/under is 38.5 points. Bet at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.