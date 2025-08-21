The final week of the NFL preseason begins on Thursday, so now is the time to take advantage of the newest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly and more than $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Panthers vs. Steelers and Giants vs. Patriots will both take place on Thursday night, and there are also nine MLB games, the 2025 Tour Championship, and four WNBA games. Click here to get the upgraded DraftKings promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday NFL preseason betting preview

The new DraftKings bonus offer is built for football betting, and tonight offers an ideal opportunity to lay a couple of NFL preseason bets down and then reap the rewards of the bonus bets by wagering on NFL futures or the already available Week 1 NFL odds. Pittsburgh is a 4.5-point favorite over Carolina in the 7 p.m. ET kickoff and the Giants are 6.5-point favorites over the Patriots.

The over/under for Steelers vs. Panthers is 35.5, and neither team will be playing their starters. Meanwhile, the over/under for Giants vs. Patriots is 37.5 and plans are a little bit murkier there. With the 53-man roster cut looming, expect everybody to favor the back half of their rosters both in the interest of keeping their starters healthy and evaluation. Bet at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Thursday MLB betting preview

For Thursday MLB betting, there are nine games on the MLB schedule highlighted by divisional rivalries between the Cubs and Brewers as well as the Yankees and Red Sox. Cubs vs. Brewers starts at 2:20 p.m. ET and Chicago is the -138 favorite in the MLB odds with Shota Imanaga on the mound while Milwaukee will go with Quinn Priester and is a +113 underdog.

In Yankees vs. Red Sox, New York will turn to Luis Gil while Boston is handing the ball to Lucas Giolito. The Yankees are 69-57 on the season while the Red Sox are 68-59. Both teams currently occupy AL Wild Card spots but are trying to stave off the Royals (65-62). New York is the -149 favorite while Boston is priced at +122 for Thursday's action. Bet at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.