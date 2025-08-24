The 2025 NFL season is just around the corner, and with baseball heating up, college football returning, and soccer season in full swing, there are plenty of chances to take advantage of the new DraftKings promo code. New users can get $200 in bonus bets instantly after their first wager of $5 or more and then also receive over $200 off on NFL Sunday Ticket. So bet Yankees vs. Red Sox or Padres vs. Dodgers tonight and then boost your bankroll in time for Eagles vs. Cowboys in the 2025 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, Sept. 4. Click here to get the upgraded DraftKings promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

MLB betting preview

Two big rivalry matchups with major playoff implications highlight the MLB schedule on Sunday. Padres vs. Dodgers will be for first place in the NL West, with San Diego holding a one-game lead in that division over Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Yankees vs. Red Sox will be the Sunday Night Baseball matchup, and both teams currently own an AL Wild Card spot.

The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Dodgers vs. Padres as a virtual dead heat, with Los Angeles priced at -111 on the money line, while San Diego is -110. In Red Sox vs. Yankees, New York is the -168 favorite with Carlos Rodon on the mound, while Boston is priced at +138. You can also bet dozens of MLB player props in either of those matchups and take advantage of a 34% profit boost for any MLB home run single, parlay, SGP or SGPx on DraftKings. Bet any of those options now and get $200 in bonus bets instantly and over $200 off on NFL Sunday ticket as a new user.

PGA Tour betting preview

Patrick Cantlay and Tommy Fleetwood enter the final round of the 2025 Tour Championship sitting atop the leaderboard at -16. Despite not yet earning a win on the PGA Tour in his career, Fleetwood is the +160 favorite while Cantlay is +190 for PGA Tour live betting. Scottie Scheffler is four strokes back at -12, and he's priced at +550 along with Russell Henley, who is two shots back at -14.

Hideki Matsuyama and Sepp Straka will be the first group to go out today at 11 a.m. ET, and then the Cantlay/Fleetwood pairing will tee off at 1:44 p.m. ET. DraftKings also offers plenty of other golf betting options, including head-to-head matchups, live betting on every hole and best round of the day. Bet at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.