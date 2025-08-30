The Week 1 college football schedule continues on Saturday, the ideal time to use the latest DraftKings promo code. New users will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket this season. Bet on marquee college football matchups like Ohio State vs. Texas or Clemson vs. LSU now and boost your bankroll for the rest of the football season. Click here to get the upgraded DraftKings promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Saturday college football betting preview

The marquee matchup on Saturday will be No. 3 Ohio State hosting No. 1 Texas at noon ET. Both teams were in the College Football Playoff last season, with the Buckeyes beating the Longhorns 28-14 in the semifinals on the way to winning the national championship. Now both teams will welcome in new full-time starters, with Julian Sayin earning the starting job for Ohio State while Arch Manning takes over at Texas after two seasons as the heir apparent.

The Buckeyes are 1-point favorites at home in the latest Week 1 college football odds while the over/under is 47.5 points. Elsewhere on the college football schedule, No. 4 Clemson is a 4-point favorite at home over LSU in a game that kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and Utah is a 5.5-point road favorite over UCLA in a Big 12 vs. Big Ten matchup that starts at 11 p.m. ET. Bet any of those options now and get $300 in bonus bets instantly and over $200 off on NFL Sunday ticket as a new user.

Saturday English Premier League betting preview

The English Premier League is also back and several matches will take place on Saturday, including a standalone matchup at 12:30 p.m. ET between Newcastle and Leeds. Newcastle have continued to improve after a significant injection of capital from the Saudi-backed PIF in 2020 and are coming off a fifth-place finish in the league last year. However, they've only managed one point from their first two matches of the season.

Meanwhile, Leeds won the EFL Championship last year to gain promotion back into the EPL and managed a 1-0 win over Everton in their opener before being drubbed 5-0 by Arsenal (runners-up in the EPL the last three seasons) last Saturday. Newcastle are +110 favorites on the 90-minute money line while Leeds are +240 underdogs and a draw is priced at +250 in the latest soccer odds. Bet at DraftKings and get $300 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.