The 2025 MLB Home Run Derby will take place on Monday night. The 2025 MLB HR Derby participants include MLB home run leader Cal Raleigh, who is the +295 favorite in the latest MLB Home Run Derby 2025 odds from DraftKings, and Oneil Cruz (+330), who has the hardest-hit ball in history of the MLB Statcast era earlier this season (122.9 mph).

2025 MLB Home Run Derby betting preview

In addition to Raleigh and Cruz, the 2025 MLB HR Derby field will include James Wood (+450), Matt Olson (+800), Brent Rooker (+850), Byron Buxton (+950), Jazz Chisholm (+1100) and Junior Caminero (+1200). All eight MLB Home Run Derby participants have at least 16 home runs so far this season, but Raleigh (38) has hit 14 more home runs than anybody else competing.

Raleigh hit 91 home runs combined from 2022-24, so he's already established as one of the best power-hitting catchers in baseball. However, he's launched himself into superstar territory with the best offensive first half for a catcher in MLB history. And while he doesn't possess the most raw power in the MLB HR Derby 2025, his consistent ability to create lift to the pull side should be an advantage.

Meanwhile, Cruz, Caminero and Wood all rank 96th percentile or better in the MLB in bat speed and that is generally a recipe for success in this setting. However, while Cruz and Wood are two of the three favorites in the 2025 MLB HR Derby odds, Caminero could be an intriguing MLB Home Run Derby longshot.

Like Raleigh, Rooker has been one of the best under-the-radar power hitters in baseball in recent years and this will be an opportunity to show out on a big stage. Then veterans like Olson and Buxton are among the most prolific home-run hitters over the last decade from a per at-bat standpoint and Chisholm has taken advantage of the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium to hit 28 home runs in just 111 games since being traded to the Yankees last season.

You can bet the outright winner of the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby, make MLB prop bets based on factors like exit velocity and distance, and even bet head-to-head matchups to stay engaged throughout the competition.

